SIES-FPJ webinar: Fruits and vegetables are wealth generators

Commenting about small and marginal farmers, Dilip Rajan, MD, East-West Seed said, “Small-holder farmers are vital for Indian agriculture today, particularly after COVID-19 — for the revival of India and its rural economy. Smallholder farmers form 80 per cent of Indian farmers. They carry the disproportionate burden today to feed our nation.” Meanwhile, K E Muthu stated that around 20-50 million farmers will be involved in horticulture in the country.

Muthu affirmed, “Horticulture farming is and will be a wealth generator. Our vegetable production has been growing at 4.6 per cent CAGR during the last 13 years, which is quite substantial.” This growth must be compared to the 2.6 per cent growth in agriculture. He credited the private and public sector for their innovations which enabled this level of growth.

Adding to it, Narendra Dhandre said, “Every year we (Netafim) are covering more than a lakh hectares of land with micro-irrigation in India. Thus, it contributes to saving inputs and also generates employment opportunities to farmers.” He revealed that one hectare of fruit and vegetable cultivation gives employment to at least 10 people throughout the year. He added that horticulture will be vital to absorb the reverse migration that has taken place in rural India. He added, “Using the technologies we offer – namely drip irrigation – India can provide more employment. This will drastically increase the production of fruits and vegetables. At the same time, we are saving a lot of water.”

Maheshwari stressed on the need for India to improve food processing. He asserted, “China is the largest producer of fruits and vegetables. China processes around 24 per cent of its produce while India processes around 2 per cent. This is the difference despite India being the second-largest producer of fruits and vegetables. We export fresh fruits, concentrate and puree worth USD 2,000 million and China exports processed foods worth USD 15,000 million.” He went on to state that there is a need to look at agriculture as a business sector and not as a welfare sector. “The farmer is not producing to feed the country but to generate income from that activity.”