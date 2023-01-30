e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessSiemens Limited appoints Deepak S. Parekh and Shyamak R. Tata as Directors

Both the appointments are effective from 30th January, 2023

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, January 30, 2023, 12:44 PM IST
Siemens Limited appoints Deepak S. Parekh and Shyamak R. Tata as Directors | Image: Siemens (Representative)
Siemens Limited announces appointment of Deepak S. Parekh and Shyamak R. Tata as Directors of the Company, with reference to the letters dated 22nd November, 2022 and 31st December, 2022, via an exchange filing.

The disclosure is pursuant to Regulation 30 and other applicable regulations of the Listing Regulations.

Deepak S. Parekh’s second term as an Independent Director was upto 29th January 2023 and is appointed as a Director of the Company (Chairman; Non-Executive Non-Independent) with effect from 30th January, 2023.

Shyamak R. Tata is appointed as an Independent Director of the Company, for a term of 5 years, with effect from 30th January, 2023.

