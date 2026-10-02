Sidharatha Mishra Named ICICI Life MD & CEO, Anup Bagchi Resigns After Leadership Stint

Sidharatha Mishra has been named his successor for a five-year term. |

Mumbai: ICICI Life Insurance Limited has announced a leadership change, with Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Anup Bagchi resigning from his position and Sidharatha Mishra being named as his successor.

Bagchi’s resignation will take effect from the close of business hours on October 13, 2026, according to the company’s regulatory filing dated October 2.

Bagchi To Pursue New Opportunity

In his resignation letter, Bagchi said he was stepping down to pursue a new career opportunity outside the organisation. He also said he would support the transition and ensure a smooth handover of responsibilities.

The board thanked Bagchi for his contribution to the ICICI Group over the past three decades across different roles. It said that during his tenure at ICICI Life, he helped the company emerge as a resilient franchise.

Sidharatha Mishra Named New CEO

The board has approved the appointment of Sidharatha Mishra as Chief Operating Officer from October 6, 2026.

Mishra has also been appointed Additional Director and Managing Director and CEO from October 14, 2026, or from the date of approval by the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India, whichever is later. His appointment will be for five consecutive years and remains subject to necessary approvals.

Over 26 Years Of Banking Experience

Mishra has more than 26 years of experience in the banking sector. He holds a bachelor’s degree in science and a postgraduate diploma in management with a specialisation in finance from Utkal University, Bhubaneswar.

He currently heads digital channels and partnerships, voice channel, customer service, NRI and IFIG groups at ICICI Bank Limited.

The filing also said Mishra is not debarred from holding the office of director under any SEBI order or order from another authority.