Shriram Finance Rallies Over 10% On Bourses After Q1 Net Profit Shot Up 19%

Shriram Finance post 19% jump in net profit | Image: Shriram Finance (Representative)

For the quarter ended June 30, 2024, Shriram Finance reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 2,022.8 crore on Friday. Compared to the Rs 1,705 crore the company reported a year ago, it was up 19 per cent.

Share performance

Following the announcement of the earnings during market hours, the stock saw a nearly 13 per cent increase, reaching the day high price of Rs Rs 3044 per share. The stock opened at Rs 2705.80 on the Indian bourses today. The share price touched an all-time high of Rs 3,059.45 on June 26, 2024.

Net profit

The period's net profit after tax from all operations remained at Rs 2,031 crore. Consolidated net profit after taxes from ongoing operations was Rs 1,981, an increase of 18 per cent from the Rs 1,675 crore recorded during the same period last year.

Revenue Q1 FY25

In the reported quarter, the company's total revenue from operations was reported at Rs 9,605 crore, representing an increase from Rs 8,003 crore in Q1 FY24.

Shriram finance share price |

NII (Net interest income)

Shriram Finance’s interest income for the quarter stood at Rs 9,363 crore, which was up by 22 per cent over the Rs 7,688 crore reported in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.

Net Interest Income The net interest income (NII) for the first quarter ended June 30, 2024, increased by 20.63 per cent and stood at Rs 5,354.47 crore as against Rs 4,438.68 crore in the corresponding period of the previous financial year.

AUM (Asset under management)

Assets under management Total assets under management (AUM) as of June 30, 2024, increased by 20.82 per cent and stood at Rs 2,33,443.63 crores as compared to Rs. 193,214.67 crores as of June 30, 2023, and Rs. 224,861.98 crore as of March 31, 2024.

EPS (earnings per share)

The earning per share (basic) increased by 17.82 per cent and stands at Rs 52.70 as against Rs 44.73 recorded in the same period of the previous year.