 Shriram Finance Plans To Raise $1 Billion From Overseas In Next 6 Months
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessShriram Finance Plans To Raise $1 Billion From Overseas In Next 6 Months

Shriram Finance Plans To Raise $1 Billion From Overseas In Next 6 Months

The fund raise would also include loans from development financial institutions like the Asian Development Bank, Kfw, and United States Development Finance Corporation (DFC).

PTIUpdated: Sunday, September 08, 2024, 04:44 PM IST
article-image

NBFC Shriram Finance plans to raise USD 1 billion (about Rs 8,300 crore) from overseas in the next 6 months to fund its business growth.

"We are planning to raise USD 300 million in the next few weeks, may be by October and rest USD 500-700 million during the remaining part of the current financial year," Shriram Finance Managing Director and CEO Y S Chakravarti told PTI.

Read Also
Shriram Finance Rallies Over 10% On Bourses After Q1 Net Profit Shot Up 19%
article-image

Shriram Finance Plans To Raise $1 Billion

The fund raise would also include loans from development financial institutions like the Asian Development Bank, Kfw, and United States Development Finance Corporation (DFC). The timing would depend on market conditions, he added.

FPJ Shorts
High Court Rules In Favour Of Delhi University Over Conflict With St Stephens College
High Court Rules In Favour Of Delhi University Over Conflict With St Stephens College
Rajasthan SSB Grade II Joint Direct Recruitment Exam On October 5; Check Timings Here!
Rajasthan SSB Grade II Joint Direct Recruitment Exam On October 5; Check Timings Here!
Video: Ayodhya Ram Lalla-Themed Ganpati Bappa Idol Goes Viral From Hyderabad
Video: Ayodhya Ram Lalla-Themed Ganpati Bappa Idol Goes Viral From Hyderabad
Maharashtra: Civic Body Starts Control Room To Improve Safety Of Students In Schools
Maharashtra: Civic Body Starts Control Room To Improve Safety Of Students In Schools
To fund its business growth, the Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC) raises resources from diversified sources like public deposits, bank finance and raising money from domestic markets.

To fund its business growth, the Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC) raises resources from diversified sources like public deposits, bank finance and raising money from domestic markets. |

To fund its business growth, the Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC) raises resources from diversified sources like public deposits, bank finance and raising money from domestic markets.

On the loan growth, Chakravarti said, it is expected to increase 15 to 16 per cent during the current financial year.

The company's Assets Under Management (AUM) stood at Rs 2.33 lakh crore at the end of June 2024. Disbursement in Q1 FY25 aggregated to Rs 37,710 crore as against Rs 30,455 crore in Q1 FY24.

Read Also
India Overtakes China In Morgan Stanley Emerging Market Index, Could Lead To $4.5 Billion Equities...
article-image

Expansion On Horizon

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in November 2023 asked all lending entities to set aside more capital on loans given to NBFCs. This made fund raising from banks costlier, especially for smaller NBFCs.

In November 2023, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) directed all lending organisations to set aside greater capital on loans to NBFCs. This made fundraising from banks more expensive, particularly for smaller NBFCs.

In November 2023, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) directed all lending organisations to set aside greater capital on loans to NBFCs. This made fundraising from banks more expensive, particularly for smaller NBFCs. | PTI

Read Also
Shriram Properties Profit Up 32% In January-March To ₹20 Crore
article-image

Chakravarti said Shriram Finance, which provides loans to buy commercial vehicles and lends to small and medium-sized companies, has not seen any funding pressure due to the firm's higher credit rating and multiple-source borrowings.

"It is the smaller players that are rated below AA which are getting squeezed. For us, it's not too much of a concern because my entire bank borrowing in my total liability portfolio is about 24 per cent," he said.

With regard to its gold loan business expansion plan, he said, it is being offered from about 1,500 branches but 500 branches would be added in the next two years.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Shriram Finance Plans To Raise $1 Billion From Overseas In Next 6 Months

Shriram Finance Plans To Raise $1 Billion From Overseas In Next 6 Months

Be A Fan Of Comfort: New Petrol Volvo XC90 Revealed

Be A Fan Of Comfort: New Petrol Volvo XC90 Revealed

Adani Floats China Subsidiary For Providing Project Management Services

Adani Floats China Subsidiary For Providing Project Management Services

Nikkei, KOSPI And Other Major Asian Indices Close Blood Red Week With Mammoth Decline

Nikkei, KOSPI And Other Major Asian Indices Close Blood Red Week With Mammoth Decline

'Tesla Faster Than Mclaren': Elon Musk On His Model S Car

'Tesla Faster Than Mclaren': Elon Musk On His Model S Car