 Shriram Finance Allots Equity Shares to Employees Under ESOP 2023
Shriram Finance Allots Equity Shares to Employees Under ESOP 2023



FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, October 09, 2023, 06:55 PM IST
article-image
Shriram Finance Allots Equity Shares to Employees Under ESOP 2023 | Image: Shriram Finance (Representative)

Shriram Finance Limited has announced that its ESOP Allotment Committee, in a meeting held today, October 9, 2023, has approved the allocation of 1,00,189 Equity Shares, each with a face value of Rs 10, to a total of 311 eligible employees. These employees had exercised their Fresh Stock Options under SFL ESOS 2023 (No.1), the company announced through an exchange filing.

The face value of the equity shares is Rs 10 each.

Following the allocation of these Equity Shares, the paid-up share capital of Shriram Finance Limited has increased from Rs. 375,34,70,830 to Rs. 375,44,72,720.

The shares shall rank pari passu with the existing shares.

Shriram Finance Limited shares



DCM Shriram Secures ₹200 Cr Sustainability Linked Loan From HSBC India
article-image

