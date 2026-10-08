Shree Refrigerations Bags ₹14 Crore Indian Navy Orders, Latest ₹7.86 Crore Deal For Advanced AC Plants

Shree Refrigerations secures Indian Navy orders worth over Rs 14 crore. |

Mumbai: Pune-based Shree Refrigerations Limited (SRL) has secured multiple orders worth over Rs 14 crore from the Indian Navy during the past one-and-a-half months, strengthening its presence in the defence manufacturing sector.

The company informed the stock exchange on Thursday that its latest order is worth Rs 7.86 crore, excluding GST, for supplying two advanced air conditioning plants to the Indian Navy.

Latest Order Details

The latest contract has been awarded by the Controller Procurement Material Organisation, Mumbai, under the Indian Navy.

The order involves supplying two Magnetic Bearing Compressor (MBC)-based air conditioning plants. The total contract value, including GST, stands at Rs 8.25 crore.

According to the company's regulatory filing, the equipment must be delivered by October 5, 2027.

Multiple Defence Orders Secured

Apart from the latest contract, Shree Refrigerations has received several other orders from the Indian Navy over the past six weeks.

These contracts include supplying spare parts, carrying out defect rectification work and providing additional MBC-based air conditioning plants.

Together, the orders are valued at more than Rs 14 crore, highlighting the company's continued business relationship with the Indian Navy.

Focus On Defence Manufacturing

Shree Refrigerations specialises in advanced refrigeration, heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems for defence applications.

The company has around 35 years of experience in refrigeration manufacturing and shifted its focus towards the defence sector approximately a decade ago.

Its products and services support the Indian Navy and other strategic defence requirements.

Supporting Indigenous Defence Production

The company said its manufacturing capabilities, specialised technology and service support have helped strengthen its position in defence equipment manufacturing.

Shree Refrigerations also highlighted its commitment to the government's Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative through the development of indigenous solutions.

The company made its stock market debut on August 1, 2025.

The latest contracts add to its defence order portfolio and provide business visibility through the scheduled delivery period.

Disclaimer: This report is based on information disclosed by Shree Refrigerations Limited in its stock exchange filing dated October 8, 2026.