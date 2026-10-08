BEST Orders 2-Ft Gap Between Buses After 12 Vehicles Gutted In Anik Depot Fire

BEST tightens depot safety norms after a fire destroyed 12 CNG buses at the Anik depot | File Photo

Mumbai, October 7, 2026: The BEST Undertaking has made it mandatory for buses to be parked with a minimum gap of two feet at its depots, days after 12 CNG buses were gutted in a fire at the Anik depot. Wet-lease operators have also been instructed to park buses facing the exit so that they can be moved out quickly in case of an emergency.

The move comes as BEST has begun reviewing safety arrangements at its depots and bus stations following the October 4 fire. Sources said the buses involved in the incident were parked around 1.5 to 2 feet apart, allowing the flames to spread rapidly. Seven of the 12 buses destroyed were new additions to the BEST fleet.

The fire broke out at around 5.45 pm and was brought under control by about 7.15 pm. More than 40 buses were parked in the vicinity. According to officials, one of the concerns during the response was that the buses use conventional keys instead of push-button systems. Locating the keys delayed the movement of some vehicles, officials said.

Cause Of Fire Under Probe

The exact cause of the fire is yet to be established. BEST officials are examining the possibility of an external source, including a person smoking near the parked buses or a burning cigarette butt being discarded in the area. Empty cartons, stacks of paper and other combustible material were also found near the buses.

The incident has also brought attention to the lack of dedicated firefighting facilities at several BEST depots. On October 6, BEST Committee chairperson Trushna Vishwasrao wrote to BMC Commissioner Ashwini Bhide seeking assistance to strengthen fire safety arrangements at the depots.

“There are no fire extinguishing facilities available at the bus depots. Therefore, a vehicle equipped with a fire extinguishing system should be provided round the clock in all the depots of the BEST,” Vishwasrao said in the letter.

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BEST Reviews Depot Safety

BEST is also taking stock of the condition of its depots and bus stations and examining whether additional fire safety measures are required.

The incident assumes significance as BEST increasingly relies on its wet-lease fleet. The undertaking currently operates 2,856 buses, of which only 249 are part of its owned fleet. With a large number of buses operated by private contractors, the latest safety directives are likely to bring greater focus on parking practices, depot preparedness and emergency response.

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