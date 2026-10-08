BEST Budget 2027-28: Safety Overhaul With Driver Cameras, Simulators; 10,000-Bus Fleet Plan Despite ₹1,317-Crore Deficit

BEST plans tighter driver monitoring, advanced training and shorter duty schedules while expanding its Mumbai bus fleet | AI Generated Image

Mumbai, October 7, 2026: The BEST Undertaking has proposed a major safety overhaul for its bus operations, including cameras to monitor driver behaviour, advanced driving simulators and revised duty schedules to reduce fatigue.

The measures come amid frequent accidents involving BEST buses and have been proposed even as the undertaking expects a Rs 1,317-crore overall deficit in 2027-28. At the same time, BEST has set an ambitious long-term target of expanding its bus fleet to 10,000 vehicles, without announcing a fare hike.

The proposals were part of the 2027-28 budget presented by Prajakta Verma, Additional Municipal Commissioner (City), who is holding additional charge as BEST General Manager.

Under the proposed system, cameras installed inside buses will monitor driver behaviour while the vehicle is in operation. Footage and alerts will be connected to a Central Command and Control Centre, allowing officials to identify unsafe driving and respond to incidents.

“Cameras installed inside buses will specifically monitor driver behaviour while the vehicle is in operation, with the footage and alerts linked to a Central Command and Control Centre,” Verma said.

Simulators For Driver Training

At present, BEST buses already have CCTV cameras primarily focused on passengers and the front and rear doors, with a monitoring screen installed near the driver's seat. The proposed system will add a specific focus on driver conduct.

BEST also plans to install advanced driving simulators at its training centre in Dindoshi. The simulators will recreate difficult manoeuvres, road hazards and heavy monsoon conditions. They will be used for both newly recruited drivers and refresher training for existing staff.

“The training programme will be used for both newly recruited drivers and refresher courses for existing drivers. We would focus on hazard perception, accident prevention, operation in difficult conditions and fuel-efficient driving,” a BEST official said.

Revised Schedules To Reduce Fatigue

The undertaking is also looking to restructure driver schedules to reduce long hours and overtime. This comes amid complaints from unions that traffic congestion is putting additional pressure on drivers. “The traffic jams lead to extension of work hours. The drivers of each bus need to complete 180-220 kms of distance in a day which also builds pressure,” said BEST union leader J Kahar.

Fleet Expansion Despite Deficit

Despite the financial strain, BEST plans to increase its fleet from 2,834 buses in September 2026 to 4,016 in the immediate phase, with a long-term target of 10,000. The expansion includes 1,500 electric midi-buses under PM E-DRIVE, 200 CNG midi-buses and 120 double-decker AC electric buses.

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The transport division is projected to post a Rs 1,518.71-crore deficit, with expenditure estimated at Rs 4,702.26 crore against income of Rs 3,551.55 crore. Across BEST, income is projected at Rs 8,559.06 crore against expenditure of Rs 9,876.56 crore.

BEST also plans to upgrade real-time passenger information and vehicle tracking systems, while expanding digital ticketing through the ONDC-linked ONE Ticket app.

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