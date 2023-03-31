 Short videos influence purchase decision of 60% young Indians: Moj Survey
Friday, March 31, 2023
Moj recently released a report titled 'Getting Young India Right' that focused on capturing the insights of young Inda's content patterns. The report's findings are based on primary data collected through an online survey of 3,709 Moj users in the age group of 18 to 34. According to the report 60 per cent of young India's purchase decisions are based on what they see on short videos, social media, online platforms and television.

The report finds that 77 per cent of the participants spend most of their time watching short length videos, 16 per cent on news and entertainment channels and 7 per cent on TV and OTT.

Offers and discounts are considered as one of the major factors that influence the purchase decision of the participants. Additionally according to the report 77 per cent spent the most on mobile phones and apparels. The report also added that over 65 per cent of young India uses personal funds to make purchases whereas 26 per cent depend on family or friends and 7 per cent of young India rely on loans.

Commenting on the launch of the report, Udit Shama, Chief Revenue Office, ShareChat and Moj said, "Our report unravels young India's behavioral and content consumption patterns. Young India today is fearless and confident and the short video format offers them an open canvas to demonstrate their creativity to the whole world. Short videos are also increasingly becoming the go to entertainment format and we at Moj are leading this revolution. Brands and advertisers can now leverage this evolving format to reach new audiences and tell more immersive stories."

