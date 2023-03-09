Shoppers Stop arm Shiseido to launch NARS Cosmetics products in India | Image: Shoppers Stop (Representative)

Shoppers Stop Ltd's subsidiary Global SS Beauty Brands Ltd has signed a strategic distribution partnership agreement with Shiseido Asia Pacific Pte Ltd to launch Shiseido's global make-up brand NARS Cosmetics in India in the second half of 2023, according to an exchange filing by the company.

Japan-based beauty products manufacturer Shiseido Co Ltd comprises skincare, make-up and fragrance brands including SHISEIDO, NARS, Drunk Elephant, Cle de Peau Beaute, Narciso Rodriguez, Issey Miyake and Serge Lutens, amongst others.

