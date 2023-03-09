e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessShoppers Stop arm Shiseido to launch NARS Cosmetics products in India

Shoppers Stop arm Shiseido to launch NARS Cosmetics products in India

Japan-based beauty products manufacturer Shiseido Co Ltd comprises skincare, make-up and fragrance brands including SHISEIDO, NARS, Drunk Elephant, Cle de Peau Beaute, etc

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, March 09, 2023, 11:30 AM IST
article-image
Shoppers Stop arm Shiseido to launch NARS Cosmetics products in India | Image: Shoppers Stop (Representative)

Shoppers Stop Ltd's subsidiary Global SS Beauty Brands Ltd has signed a strategic distribution partnership agreement with Shiseido Asia Pacific Pte Ltd to launch Shiseido's global make-up brand NARS Cosmetics in India in the second half of 2023, according to an exchange filing by the company.

Japan-based beauty products manufacturer Shiseido Co Ltd comprises skincare, make-up and fragrance brands including SHISEIDO, NARS, Drunk Elephant, Cle de Peau Beaute, Narciso Rodriguez, Issey Miyake and Serge Lutens, amongst others.

The shares of Shoppers Stop was trading 0.37% lower at ₹642.95 on NSE today.

Read Also
JSW Steel's crude steel production rises 10% on year in February
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Religare Finvest pays ₹21.8 bln as one-time settlement for dues

Religare Finvest pays ₹21.8 bln as one-time settlement for dues

JSW Steel USA collaborates with TrueNorth Collective to determine environmental impact of its...

JSW Steel USA collaborates with TrueNorth Collective to determine environmental impact of its...

Glenmark and Cediprof announce exclusive distribution agreement in US for USFDA approved tablets

Glenmark and Cediprof announce exclusive distribution agreement in US for USFDA approved tablets

Power Grid declared successful bidder under TBCB for inter-state transmission system

Power Grid declared successful bidder under TBCB for inter-state transmission system

Power Grid to raise Rs 900 cr through bond issuance

Power Grid to raise Rs 900 cr through bond issuance