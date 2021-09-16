Shiv Nadar University Delhi-NCR inks MoU with Spain's Mondragon University

Shiv Nadar University, Delhi-NCR, and Mondragon University, Spain, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), by which the two institutions will pursue symbiotic opportunities in study, exchange, and collaborative programs, involving students, faculty, and research.

Among the multiple areas of collaboration, 'industry exchange' will allow students of both institutions to take up internship opportunities in India and Spain. Some of the other areas include: exchange of students and faculty, joint research in science & technology, participation in short programs, seminars, conferences, etc.

Dr. Partha Chatterjee, Professor & Head, Department of Economics, who led the initiative from Shiv Nadar University, Delhi-NCR, said: "Creating international opportunities for students within their program of study is important as it provides them exposure to diverse perspectives, ideas, pedagogy as well as culture. Through this collaboration with Mondragon University we aim to not only do that, but go a step further in enabling students to interact with the industry in another country through international internships. This will give students invaluable insights into working life elsewhere and make them better global citizens."

Dr. Vicente Atxa Uribe, Director of Mondragon University, said: "We're delighted to partner with the Shiv Nadar University, Delhi-NCR, one of India's leading universities, highly regarded for its multidisciplinary, research-focused, and student-centric approach towards education. Through this partnership, we will offer students from both institutions a comprehensive learning experience by leveraging the best academic practices along with great research capabilities offered by both the institutions."

Shiv Nadar University, Delhi-NCR, has partnerships with nearly 20 universities outside of India, all designed to enable global opportunities for students and faculty, and for meaningful collaborations in research.

Published on: Thursday, September 16, 2021, 03:08 PM IST