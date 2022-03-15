Sheroes partners with Invact Metaversity; to sponsor next-gen women leaders

Sheroes and Invact Metaversity announced it has have teamed up to identify and sponsor deserving women candidates for the platform’s flagship metaMBA program.

Through this unique initiative, Sheroes, an enabler of employment, entrepreneurship and capital for women, aims to nurture a pipeline of women leaders, who can lead the charge across India Inc.

By leveraging the Sheroes network, Invact Metaversity aims to admit over 50 percent of women candidates in the first batch of its metaMBA program.

Women applicants to get scholarship

Each woman applicant admitted to the Invact Metaversity's metaMBA program and nominated by a women leader, will receive a scholarship of Rs 25,000 and mentorship, until they land a job in a high-growth company. Sheroes’ sister company Mahila Money, a full stack financial products and services platform for women, will offer additional loan support.

Sairee Chahal, Founder & CEO, Sheroes and Mahila Money, “Access to high-value opportunities will enable more women to rise to mid to senior levels and beyond, across India Inc. The Sheroes ecosystem is a key enabler of financial and social capital for women, and we believe that the partnership with Invact Metaversity will inspire more women to aspire for leadership roles in a highly interconnected global economy. I encourage ambitious women to apply and invest in their growth trajectories. Initiatives like these are also early investments in raising the representation of women leaders across global boardrooms.”

Commenting on the partnership and initiation of the scholarship, Manish Maheshwari, Founder & CEO, Invact Metaversity, said, "Through this initiative, we intend to support and empower aspiring female candidates, to upgrade themselves as entrepreneurs, thereby promoting gender equality. We want deserving female candidates to contribute equally to the tech-driven workforce of tomorrow. We have already received over 250 leads for our scholarship program in just two days, which exemplifies how young women are eager to get started and have big dreams for their future. Successful female business leaders who are also the mentors in our program will assist them with work readiness skills, career networks, and help them build a more inclusive world as they enter the workforce."

"This scholarship program's goal is to level the playing field for men and women. We want to support women in achieving their goals, overcoming the obstacles that still stand in their way, and help them thrive and succeed in an industry that is primarily dominated by men," added Tanay Pratap, Co-founder and CTO, Invact Metaversity.

Women biz leaders as mentors

The program has a slew of prominent women business leaders supporting it, including Sairee Chahal, Kirthiga Reddy (Former SoftBank Partner & Facebook India Head), Vani Kola (Founder and Managing Director of Kalaari Capital), Shradha Sharma (Founder and Chief Editor of YourStory), Shereen Bhan (Managing Editor of CNBC-TV18), Radhika Gupta (Chief Executive Officer, Edelweiss Asset Management Limited), Alka Goel (Founding Partner, Alkemi Growth Capital), Gayatri Yadav (Chief Marketing Officer India & SEA · Sequoia Capital), Anjali Bansal (Founder, Avaana Capital) and Ankiti Bose (Co-founder and CEO of Zilingo.

Women pioneers who will contribute their expertise to the program include Anshika Gupta (Software Engineer, Amazon), Khushboo Verma (Software Engineer, Microsoft), Ankita Tripathi (Technical Writer, Google Season of Docs), Simran Chaudhary (Software Engineer, Rubrik), Aashima Arora (Investments Lead at Polygon, Ex-Citi), Sejal Sud (Entrepreneur, Investor Former Director Media iRaw (Hon.).

Published on: Tuesday, March 15, 2022, 01:49 PM IST