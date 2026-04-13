Sharon Pais Takes Charge As Myntra Head From April 13, Nandita Sinha Exits After 13 Years; Flipkart Reshuffles Leadership Roles

Leadership change at Myntra. |

Mumbai: Myntra has appointed Sharon Pais as its new Head, effective April 13. She replaces Nandita Sinha, who is stepping down after a long tenure with the Flipkart Group.

Sinha has worked with the group for nearly 13 years and has been serving as Myntra’s CEO since 2022.

Experienced leader takes charge

Sharon Pais is a senior leader within the group and has strong experience in the fashion business. She was previously the Chief Business Officer at Myntra and also headed Flipkart Fashion.

According to an internal note, Pais will now lead Myntra and report directly to Flipkart Group CEO Kalyan Krishnamurthy.

Smooth transition planned

Nandita Sinha will not exit immediately. She will continue in an advisory role for a few months to support the transition and ensure business continuity.

This will help the company manage ongoing projects and maintain stability during the leadership change.

Changes in Flipkart leadership

As part of the reshuffle, Kapil Thirani will now head Flipkart Fashion. He has been with Flipkart for more than eight years and was earlier leading the Marketplace division.

The company will soon start the process of finding a replacement for his previous role.

Myntra remains a strong business

Myntra is one of the most important businesses in the Flipkart Group. It continues to lead India’s fashion e-commerce space, competing with platforms like Amazon Fashion, AJIO, Nykaa Fashion and Meesho.

The company is also financially strong. In FY25, Myntra reported revenue of Rs 6,042.7 crore and a profit after tax of Rs 548.3 crore.

Focus on future growth

With this leadership change, Flipkart aims to strengthen its fashion business and improve coordination across its platforms.

Pais’s experience in both Myntra and Flipkart Fashion is expected to help the company grow further in a competitive market.