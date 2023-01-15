Shark Tank's Namita Thapar says 'educated househelp' stole her phone, responsible for 'hateful post'

Shark Tank's Namita Thapar says 'educated househelp' stole phone, responsible for 'hateful post' | Twitter

Shark Tank India's judge Namita Thapar in a twitter post has accused her housekeeper of stealing her phone and then posting a hateful message on social media.

The post that Thapar is talking about was shared on Instagram on Saturday which read, "This is Namita's son. I just want the world to know that the person you see on TV is not who you think she is. Unfollow her as soon as possible. Will explain why in the due course of time."

It was not just a post, even her Instagram bio was changed to "Sh***y mother, sh***ier wife."

Namita Thapar's response

As a response to this she shared a tweet saying, "This is what hate does to this world, makes people toxic. An educated house help who was removed stole my phone & put a hateful post on me on social media. Price of being a public figure! Apologies!"

The Executive Director at Emcure Pharmaceutical also shared the same on her Instagram story, informing her followers that her phone has also been recovered. She also thanked her friends who called her with concern.

Response from social media users

However, social media users were not very convinced with her clarification. Many wondered if it was indeed posted by her son and Thapar was blaming the educated househelp, some even asked her how the househelp could access her Instagram account.

Namita is one of the sharks in Shark Tank India with Anupam Mittal, founder of Shaadi.com, Aman Gupta, co-founder of boAt, Vineeta Singh CEO of SUGAR cosmetics, Peyush Bansal founder Lenskart.com and AMit Jain co-founder of CarDekho Group and InsuranceDekho.com.

As an executive director of Emcure Pharmaceuticals, her current net worth is nearly Rs 600 crore.