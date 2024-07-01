Shark Tank Judge, Namita Thapar Backed Emcure Pharma On The Way To D-Street Debut; IPO On July 3

The Initial Public Offer of 'Emcure Pharmaceutical's will begin accepting subscriptions on July 3. A new issue of 79 lakh shares with a target price of Rs 800 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 1.14 crore shares valued at Rs 1,152.03 crore comprise the public issue. The promoters of the business will take part in the OFS and sell off a portion of their holdings.

Offer details and Size

The book-built public offering by Emcure Pharma is worth Rs 1,952.03 crore. The price range for the Emcure Pharma IPO is Rs 960 to Rs 1008 per share, with a lot size of 14 shares.

The pharmaceutical company's public offering consists of an offer to sell 1.14 crore shares, valued at Rs 1,152.03 crore, in addition to a new 79 lakh share offering with the goal of raising Rs 800 crore. Interested retail investors can apply for the Emcure Pharma IPO by bidding a minimum of 1 lot, or 14 shares, for a total investment of Rs 14,112.

Promoters of emcure

Samit Mehta, Sunil Mehta, Namita Thapar, and Satish Ramanlal Mehta are among the company's promoters. Before the public offering, the promoters collectively held 98,591,192 shares, or 54.42 per cent of the company.

Everest Trust, Unity Trust, Bhavana Satish Mehta, and Pushpa Rajnikant Mehta are among the members of the Promoter Group.

Collectively, the promoter group's 52,139,276 shares, or 28.79 per cent of the company, are held by its members.

Notable Promoters

Namita Thapar is well-known personality from a popular TV show called Shark Tank.

The IPO of Emcure Pharmaceuticals, which is scheduled to begin this week, will earn Namita Thapar approximately Rs 127 crore. At a weighted average price of Rs 3.44 per share, Namita Thapar purchased shares in Emcure.

She will sell a portion of her holdings, or roughly 12.68 lakh shares, through the IPO's offer-for-sale (OFS) component. When the stake is sold at the upper price range of Rs 1,008, Namita Thapar, who owns about 63 lakh shares, or 3.5 per cent of the company, will receive about Rs 127 crore.



