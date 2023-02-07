Shark Tank India Season 2: Online job platform 'Unstop' bags Rs 2 cr deal from 4 sharks | Twitter - Unstop

In the latest episode of Shark Tank India Season 2, shark Amit Jain, co-founder and CEO of CarDekho Group, was willing to offer Rs 5 crore for 10 per cent equity in an online job platform called 'Unstop' that was pitched by Ankit Aggarwal.

What is Unstop?

Unstop is a completely bootstrapped venture that has now built an online platform for companies to discover, assess, engage, and hire candidates across the nation. The platform currently has over 1 crore graduates looking for job opportunities and over 200 companies. The company started out in 2017 as 'Dare2Compete', but it was later rebranded to the present name, "Unstop. The company moved from a mere blog to a technology platform.

The goal for the founder is to reach out to as many candidates as possible and help them get recruited. The company in the end asked for Rs 1 crore against 1 per cent equity.

The founder also went on to say that SUGAR, CarDekho, and boAt are already in contact with the company for college tie-ups. He also said that they are different from other competing organizations as theirs is the only full stack platform that handles branding, sourcing, and assessment.

The company is estimating the new year's projected sales at Rs 30-25 crores, with a gross margin of 90 per cent and an EBITDA of 30 per cent.

Offer

After listening to the pitch Amit plans to invest Rs 5 crore for 10 per cent equity but Aggarwal felt that he would like to listen to the offers by the other sharks. Aman Gupta, co-Founder and CMO of boAt and Namita Thapar, Executive Director of Emcure Pharmaceuticals offer the next deal followed by Anupam Mittal the founder and CEO of Shaadi.com’s solo deal. Ultimately the four sharks came together to offer a final deal of Rs 2 crore for 4 per cent equity. This was accepted by the founder closing the deal.