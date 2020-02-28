Shared economy to be $2 bn sector by 2020-end: Maple Cap

New Delhi: Shared economy in India is poised to become a $2 billion industry by the end of the year, a report by Maple Capital Advisors said.

Also, such services attracted about $3.5 billion worth of private equity, and $262 million in mergers and acquisitions (M&A) between 2015-19, the report titled 'Shared Economy - India Story' said.

The sector, predominantly driven by shared mobility, co-working, co-living and furniture rentals, is pegged to be an about $2 billion industry in the organised-end and growing in double digits, it said.