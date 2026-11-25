Shadowfax |

Mumbai: Logistics and delivery solutions provider Shadowfax Technologies has announced an agreement to acquire WeFast, popularly known as Borzo India, for ₹23.3 crore. The strategic acquisition marks the company's entry into the on-demand intra-city goods transportation segment, strengthening its presence in India's evolving logistics market.

The deal is expected to diversify Shadowfax's service portfolio and expand its capabilities beyond conventional parcel delivery and hyperlocal fulfilment services.

Shadowfax Strengthens Logistics Portfolio

Established in Mumbai in 2016, WeFast has developed a significant presence in the intra-city delivery ecosystem. The company currently operates across more than five cities and handles over 1.2 crore deliveries annually.

WeFast generated approximately ₹200 crore in adjusted revenue during calendar year 2025. Its extensive network comprises more than 32,000 delivery partners, providing Shadowfax with access to an established logistics ecosystem.

The acquisition could help Shadowfax cater to the growing transportation requirements of businesses, retailers and individual customers seeking flexible delivery solutions within cities.

Hyperlocal Business Records Strong Growth

The acquisition comes amid robust growth in Shadowfax's hyperlocal delivery business. During the second quarter of FY27, the company's hyperlocal segment recorded revenue of ₹341 crore, registering an impressive year-on-year growth of 87.7%.

Shadowfax Chief Executive Officer Abhishek Bansal said the transaction would broaden the company's logistics platform across express parcel delivery, hyperlocal fulfilment and on-demand goods transportation. The proposed integration could also create opportunities for operational efficiencies and wider customer reach.

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Tapping India's Growing Urban Delivery Market

Rising digital commerce adoption, changing consumer preferences and increasing demand for faster deliveries are creating opportunities in India's intra-city logistics industry. With the proposed WeFast acquisition, Shadowfax aims to strengthen its competitive positioning while addressing diverse urban transportation requirements.

The transaction reflects the company's strategy of expanding its logistics capabilities and diversifying business operations. Combining WeFast's established delivery network with Shadowfax's existing infrastructure could support its long-term expansion plans and strengthen its presence across multiple delivery segments.

Disclaimer: This article is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should independently assess associated risks.

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