Mumbai Weather Update: City Wakes Up To Cool Morning, But Smog Engulfs Eastern Freeway, Dadar & Worli; AQI Remains Poor |

Mumbai: Mumbai woke up to sunny skies and cool winds on Tuesday, with the morning temperature hovering around 26°C. However, the relatively pleasant weather was accompanied by a thick blanket of haze and smog across several parts of the city, keeping air pollution concerns in focus.

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Smog was particularly visible along the Eastern Freeway near Wadala today, with hazy conditions reported in several other areas during the morning. The layer of pollution also slightly reduced visibility, creating a misty appearance across parts of Mumbai, including Dadar and Worli.

Today's Weather Update

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the city is likely to experience mist or fog during the morning, followed by mainly clear skies through the day. The maximum temperature is expected to touch 34°C, while the minimum is likely to remain around 19°C. Gusty winds are also forecast.

Cool Mornings To Continue, Daytime Temperatures Remain Warm

The IMD has forecast minimum temperatures of around 19–20°C across Mumbai over the coming week. Mist or fog is likely during the early morning hours, with skies expected to remain mainly clear later in the day.

Despite the dip in morning temperatures, afternoons continue to be relatively warm. Both Santacruz and Colaba recorded maximum temperatures of 32.6°C on Sunday.

Weather experts attribute the cooler mornings to seasonal changes, with dry air and favourable night-time conditions allowing temperatures to fall. Similar weather conditions are being observed across the Konkan region. The contrast between morning lows of around 19–20°C and daytime readings of 32–34°C has resulted in cooler starts followed by warm afternoons.

Mumbai AQI In Poor Category

Mumbai AQI remains poor | AQI.in

Meanwhile, Mumbai recorded an overall Air Quality Index (AQI) of 158 on Tuesday morning, placing it in the ‘Poor’ category according to AQI.in. The reading indicates that pollution levels remain elevated despite the cooler weather.

As per the AQI.in classification, readings between 0 and 50 are categorised as ‘Good’, while 51–100 fall under ‘Moderate’. AQI levels between 101 and 200 are classified as ‘Poor’, 201–300 as ‘Unhealthy’, and readings above 300 as ‘Severe’.

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