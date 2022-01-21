Several BSE-listed microcap stocks turn multibagger in 2022

Several stocks on the BSE turned multibagger since the start of the calendar year 2022.

More than 10 BSE-listed microcap stocks have managed to deliver sharp returns to its investors.

KIFS Financial Services gained the most with a rise of 207 per cent in 2022, according to BSE data.

The BSE data further stated that the other stocks which witnessed a uptick in prices are AK Spintex, RTCL, Daulat Securities, Sacheta Metals, Tranway Technologies, Triveni Glass, Orosil Smiths, Kellton Tech, BCL Enterprises, Ruttonsha International Rectifier, Tinna Rubber and Infra, Shanti Educational and Zodiac Energy.

(With inputs from IANS)

Published on: Friday, January 21, 2022, 09:06 PM IST