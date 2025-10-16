 BSNL Rolls Out One-Month Free 4G Service Offer Only For New Customers, Will Charge ₹1 As Token
Under the current offer, BSNL's new customers will receive unlimited voice calls, 2GB of high-speed data per day, 100 SMS messages per day, and a free SIM. The company will charge only Re 1 as a token from new customers to provide 4G services.

PTIUpdated: Thursday, October 16, 2025, 07:57 AM IST
article-image
File Image |

New Delhi: State-owned telecom firm BSNL has rolled out a one-month free 4G service offer only for new customers, the company said on Wednesday.The company will charge only Re 1 as a token from new customers to provide 4G services between October 15 and November 15, BSNL said in a statement.

"Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited...in order to celebrate Diwali, has offered 4G Mobile services at a token Re 1 only for a period of one month to new customers without any other cost. This Diwali Bonanza shall continue from 15th October 2025 to 15th November 2025," it added.A similar offer by the company in August had led to a soaring of its mobile subscriber base.

With the increase of over 1.38 lakh in mobile subscriber base, BSNL had pipped Airtel to grab the second spot for new customer addition in August.Under the current offer, BSNL's new customers will get unlimited voice calls, 2GB per day high-speed data, 100 SMS per day and a free SIM.

"The Diwali Bonanza Plan -- absolutely free of service charges for the first 30 days -- gives customers a proud opportunity to experience our indigenously developed 4G network. We're confident that the service quality, coverage, and the trust associated with the BSNL brand will encourage customers to stay with us well beyond the period of free 30 days," BSNL chairman and managing director A Robert J Ravi said. 

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has changed except the headline.

