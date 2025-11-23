 Seven Of India’s Top-10 Firms Add ₹1.28 Lakh Crore In Market Value, RIL & Airtel Lead Weekly Gains Amid Positive Equity Sentiment
Seven of India’s top-10 most valued companies added over Rs 1.28 lakh crore in market capitalisation last week, led by Reliance Industries and Bharti Airtel. While heavyweights like TCS, Infosys, SBI and HUL posted gains, Bajaj Finance, LIC and ICICI Bank saw valuation declines. RIL remained India’s most valuable firm.

Manoj YadavUpdated: Sunday, November 23, 2025, 01:40 PM IST
Strong Market Sentiment Lifts Heavyweights. |

New Delhi: The combined market capitalisation of seven of the ten most valued Indian companies rose by Rs 1,28,281.52 crore last week, supported by a broadly positive trend in the equity markets. Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) and Bharti Airtel emerged as the biggest contributors to the surge, in line with the BSE benchmark’s 669.14-point or 0.79 percent weekly gain.

Among the top gainers were Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank, Bharti Airtel, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), State Bank of India (SBI), Infosys and Hindustan Unilever. In contrast, Bajaj Finance, Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) and ICICI Bank witnessed a decline in their market valuations.

RIL and Airtel Drive Bulk of the Value Addition

Reliance Industries saw the sharpest rise, with its valuation increasing by Rs 36,673 crore to Rs 20,92,052.61 crore, retaining its position as India’s most valued company. Bharti Airtel followed closely with a jump of Rs 36,579.01 crore, pushing its market value to Rs 12,33,279.85 crore.

Infosys added Rs 17,490.03 crore, taking its mcap to Rs 6,41,688.83 crore, while TCS gained Rs 16,299.49 crore to reach Rs 11,39,715.66 crore. HDFC Bank’s valuation rose by Rs 14,608.22 crore to Rs 15,35,132.56 crore. SBI also saw an increase of Rs 4,846.08 crore, taking it to Rs 8,97,769.87 crore. Hindustan Unilever registered a modest rise of Rs 1,785.69 crore, pushing its valuation to Rs 5,71,972.75 crore.

Valuation Losses for Bajaj Finance, LIC and ICICI Bank

Among the laggards, Bajaj Finance posted the steepest decline, with its market value dropping by Rs 8,244.79 crore to Rs 6,25,328.59 crore. LIC saw its market cap fall by Rs 4,522.38 crore to Rs 5,70,578.04 crore. ICICI Bank also registered a marginal loss of Rs 1,248.08 crore, bringing its valuation to Rs 9,79,126.35 crore.

Despite the weekly variations, Reliance Industries retained its top position, followed by HDFC Bank, Bharti Airtel, TCS, ICICI Bank, State Bank of India, Infosys, Bajaj Finance, Hindustan Unilever and LIC.

