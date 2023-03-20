 Setback for CBI,ED as Mehul Choksi's name is dropped from Interpol's red notice list
Officials probing the matter said that it will not much affect Choksi's extradition from Antigua.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, March 20, 2023, 10:24 PM IST
article-image
Fugitive jeweller Mehul Choksi | PTI

In a major setback to Indian probe agencies, the Interpol removed fugitive Mehul Choksi, accused of committing a Rs 11,356.84 crore loan fraud case with the Punjab National Bank (PNB), fron its 'red' notice list.

Choksi was added to red notice list in December 2018. As per sources, authorities concerned of the Indian government objected to the move of Interpol but it didn't budge on the decision

This is a setback to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Enforcement Directorate (ED) which were waiting for his deportation.

However, officials probing the matter said that it will not much affect Choksi's extradition from Antigua.

Choksi is currently in the Caribbean island nation and Indian authorities have asked Antiguan authorities to extradite him so that he could be prosecuted.

