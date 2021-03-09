SER celebrates International Women’s Day

International Women’s Day was observed by South Eastern Railway at its Headquarters Garden Reach and its four Divisions viz. Kharagpur, Adra, Chakradharpur and Ranchi with great enthusiasm on March 8, 2021.

Sanjay Kumar Mohanty, General Manager, South Eastern Railway inaugurated the programme held at SER Headquarters, Garden Reach. Anupam Sharma, Additional General Manager, Principal Head of the Departments and women employees of different departments were present on the occasion. The whole programme was organised maintaining the health protocols.

Speaking on the occasion General Manager, Mohanty said that SER has been taking different initiatives for empowerment of women. He also mentioned that now a days, women are capable to face the challenges and coming forward in good number in the days to come. He also stated about the different initiatives taken by S E Railway for the benefit of its women employees.