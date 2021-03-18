Sensex tumbles 585 points; Nifty 50 drops below 14,600

Extending its losing streak to the fifth consecutive session, equity benchmark Sensex tanked 585 points on Thursday, tracking losses in index majors Infosys, RIL and TCS.

After rallying nearly 500 points earlier in the day, the 30-share BSE index gave up all gains to end 585.10 points or 1.17 per cent lower at 49,216.52. The broader NSE Nifty slumped 163.45 points or 1.11 per cent at 14,557.85.

HCL Tech was the top loser in the Sensex pack, shedding around 4 per cent, followed by Infosys, Dr Reddy's, TCS, Reliance Industries, Tech Mahindra and NTPC.

On the other hand, ITC, Bajaj Auto, M&M, Maruti and Bharti Airtel were among the gainers.

"Having seen a brisk gap-up opening on positive global cues, domestic equities fell sharply for the fifth consecutive day as sharp rise in coronavirus cases in the country made investors jittery," said Binod Modi, Head Strategy at Reliance Securities.