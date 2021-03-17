Teji Mandi: NBFCs - Greenshoots are appearing but a complete recovery is still miles away

Vehicle Finance: CV segment picking up

Among the vehicle finance space, large fleet operators, especially in

Agri/food produce/rural segments are doing well. Their utilization levels have improved. And, they have been able to pass on the increased fuel prices. In the meanwhile, small transporters continue to feel stress due to the financial crunch.

Among the commercial vehicles, light and small CVs continue to witness a healthy business revival. Demand for used commercial vehicles is also robust with an uptick in prices.

Housing Finance: Larger players continue to gain market share

Among the housing space, Larger players continue to gain market share. They are enjoying their dominance over their smaller peers due to the strength of their balance sheets and easy excess to capital.

In the affordable and Tier 2/3 market, real estate demand has slightly moderated since Jan'21. Even in real estate, regional affordable players are losing market share to large brand names as their trust factor is high among the homebuyers.