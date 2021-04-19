Sensex tanks 883 points as rising COVID-19 cases spooks market; Nifty 50 below 14,400 level

Equity benchmark Sensex plummeted 883 points on Monday following a massive across-the-board selloff as mounting COVID-19 cases spooked domestic investors.

After crashing over 1,469 points in early trade, the 30-share BSE index pared some initial losses but still ended 882.61 points or 1.81 per cent lower at 47,949.42.

Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty tanked 258.40 points or 1.77 per cent to 14,359.45.

PowerGrid was the top loser in the Sensex pack, slumping over 4 per cent, followed by ONGC, IndusInd Bank, Kotak Bank, L&T, Asian Paints and Bajaj Auto.

On the other hand, Dr Reddy's and Infosys were the only gainers.