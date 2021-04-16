Teji Mandi Explains: Here's how mall operators are embracing 'new normal' as COVID-19 interrupts business dynamics

Despite the C​OVID-19 led disruptions, India remains a consumption-driven economy. Its retail industry is currently the 4th largest in the world and is expected to reach USD 1.75 trillion by 2027. Mall culture is an integral part of this story. Hence, their prospects remain bright despite the temporary blip. However, post the first COVID-19 wave, a few dynamics have changed and the industry needs to tackle them.

​​​Second ​C​OVID-19 ​Wave​ Halts ​​Swift ​Recovery ​

Retail malls were one of the hardest-hit segments due to the COVID-19 crisis. It led towards the complete closure of malls for a couple of months. However, post reopening around September, recovery was swift. It was supported by pent-up demand and festive season in the third quarter.

According to an Antique research report, better-managed malls by tier-1 players like Phoenix Mills, DLF, Oberoi, and Prestige did significantly better than grade B malls. Their footfalls increased from 10-15% in August to 60- 65% at the end of February. Consumption also reached around 70% of Pre-COVID-19 levels. However, the recovery is stalled now after the emergence of the second wave of COVID-19.