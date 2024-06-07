Sensex Surges To All-Time High, Breaks Previous Record; Nifty Above 23,200

Image Source: Wikipedia (Representative)

The Sensex, India's benchmark stock index on Friday, June 7, hit a fresh record high, surpassing the previous record set merely days ago. This recent surge comes amid the RBI's announcement of the repo rate and ahead of the formation of the government by the BJP led NDA.

The Sensex, a barometer of the Indian equity market, rallied to an all-time high of 76,738.9 points on June 7.

The Sensex surged by more than 1,720 points, equivalent to 2.29 percent, reaching a record intra-day high. Meanwhile, the Nifty experienced a rise of 498 points or 2 percent.

The Nifty 50 at 3:08 PM IST is trading in green, reaching 23,294.35, up by 472.95 points

From the Sensex pack, all the sectorial indices were trading in green.

Top gainers

M&M was among the top gainers with 5.91 points, followed by Wipro (4.99 points), Tech Mahindra (4.69 points), Infosys (4.24 points) and Tata Steel (4.22 points).