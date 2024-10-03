Sensex Stumbles By Over 2,300 Points In A Week, As Indices Continue To Bleed On Thursday

File

The markets continue to struggle as the weeks comes to a close. On Thursday, October 3, the marquee indices extended their losses, drowning in red.

The week has already been fairly tumultuous for the Indian markets, as it started on a bad note, with gargantuan losses on the first trading session of the new week on Monday, 30 September.

While it looked like the market would recover in green in the middle of the week, it appears that the markets have completed a circle of red, moving towards concluding the week the way it started, with deep cuts.

At the time of writing, Sensex lost 1.64 per cent or 1,377.83 points of its value. This decline took the overall number to 82,888.46.

When we look more closely into the indices, the BSE Sensex collapsed by over 1300 points on Thursday. While the cumulative decline in the past 5 trading sessions or the week stood at over 2,300 points.

The story was no different at the National Stock Exchange, as the NSE Nifty also lost heavily on Thursday. In the past 5 trading sessions, Nifty has also been cut by 669.60 points or 2.57 per cent.

On Thursday, the losses only extended, as the index lost 1.64 per cent or 422.00 points.

The picture was no different for the sectoral indices. One of the biggest of them all, the Nifty Bank, also declined in value.

Here, the collapse was much greater, as the Nifty Bank diminished by 1,964.30 or 3.63 per cent, just in the past 5 trading sessions. As of Thursday, the index dropped by 1.44 per cent or 762.65 points, taking the overall value to 52,159.95 at the time of writing.

This drop, apart, other factors could now be pinned on the global uncertainty surrounding the conflict in the Middle East, which has got many thinking about the potential disruptions that could come to pass in the near future. The crude oil prices have already gone up, with the Brent crude ascending to the mark of USD 74 per barrel from hovering below USD 70 per barrel. The plume of uncertainty is only expected to rise in the time to come, with more volatility in the coffers for the market.