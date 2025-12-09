 Sensex Slips For Second Day Amid Global Cues, Here's Why Banks & Oil Stocks Led The Market Fall
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessSensex Slips For Second Day Amid Global Cues, Here's Why Banks & Oil Stocks Led The Market Fall

Sensex Slips For Second Day Amid Global Cues, Here's Why Banks & Oil Stocks Led The Market Fall

Indian markets fell for the second day as Sensex dropped 436 points and Nifty slipped 121 points. Profit booking, FII selling, weak global cues, and caution before the US Fed decision pressured markets. Bank, oil, and IT stocks dragged indices, while selective PSU and consumer stocks gained.

Manoj YadavUpdated: Tuesday, December 09, 2025, 04:23 PM IST
article-image
Markets Decline for Second Straight Session. |

Mumbai: The Indian stock market slipped for the second day in a row on Tuesday, as investors booked profits ahead of the US Federal Reserve’s policy decision. The BSE Sensex fell 436.41 points (0.51 percent) to close at 84,666.28, its lowest level in nearly two weeks. During the day, it dropped as much as 719 points before recovering slightly.

The NSE Nifty also slipped 120.90 points (0.47 percent), ending at 25,839.65, after touching an intraday low of 25,728.

Why the Market Fell?

Analysts said that weak global cues, continuous foreign investor selling, and caution before the Fed meeting all hurt market sentiment. Major private banks, oil companies, and IT stocks faced selling pressure throughout the session.

FPJ Shorts
Sensex Slips For Second Day Amid Global Cues, Here's Why Banks & Oil Stocks Led The Market Fall
Sensex Slips For Second Day Amid Global Cues, Here's Why Banks & Oil Stocks Led The Market Fall
JKBOSE Class 11 2025: Practical Exams For Oct-Nov Session To Be Conducted In Respective Schools; Details Here
JKBOSE Class 11 2025: Practical Exams For Oct-Nov Session To Be Conducted In Respective Schools; Details Here
MCC Releases NEET UG 2025 Round 5 & 6 Counselling Schedule At mcc.nic.in
MCC Releases NEET UG 2025 Round 5 & 6 Counselling Schedule At mcc.nic.in
IND Vs SA 1st T20I: Suryakumar Yadav And Co Set To Debut T20 World Cup 2026 Jersey Featuring Tri-Colour Trim In Cuttack; Video
IND Vs SA 1st T20I: Suryakumar Yadav And Co Set To Debut T20 World Cup 2026 Jersey Featuring Tri-Colour Trim In Cuttack; Video
Read Also
Sensex, Nifty Nosedive, Investor Sentiment Drags With Trump's Possible Tariff Imposition On Indian...
article-image

Among the Sensex stocks, Asian Paints, Tech Mahindra, HCL Tech, Tata Steel, Maruti Suzuki, Sun Pharma, TCS, ICICI Bank, Bajaj Finance, UltraTech Cement, M&M, and Tata Motors PV were the top losers.

However, Eternal, Titan, Adani Ports, BEL, SBI, Bajaj Finserv, NTPC, and Bharti Airtel managed to gain.

Global Factors Add Pressure

Asian markets were mixed-indices in Hong Kong, Shanghai, and South Korea ended lower, while Japan’s Nikkei closed higher.

European markets traded in the green, but Wall Street slipped on Monday.

Analysts also pointed out that rising Japanese bond yields and expectations of a Bank of Japan rate hike added to global uncertainty. Meanwhile, markets are expecting a 25-basis-point rate cut from the US Fed.

Read Also
Sensex Crashes 1,300 Points In Just 2 Days, Why The Indian Stock Market Is Tumbling - Key Reasons...
article-image

FII Selling Continues

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) sold shares worth Rs 655.59 crore on Monday, while Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) bought Rs 2,542.49 crore worth of equities, providing some support.

Brent crude prices fell slightly to USD 62.33 per barrel, offering limited relief.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Supply Chain Asset Pooling Firm LEAP India & Eldorado Agritech & More Secure SEBI's Approval To...

Supply Chain Asset Pooling Firm LEAP India & Eldorado Agritech & More Secure SEBI's Approval To...

Reinvigorating 15 'Ghost Malls' With 4.8 Million Square Feet Space Can Unlock ₹357 Crore In Annual...

Reinvigorating 15 'Ghost Malls' With 4.8 Million Square Feet Space Can Unlock ₹357 Crore In Annual...

Meesho IPO To List On 10 December, Here’s What GMP, Subscription & Experts Suggest

Meesho IPO To List On 10 December, Here’s What GMP, Subscription & Experts Suggest

India’s Export Sector Proves To Be Resilient & Competitive Despite Global Uncertainty, Recording...

India’s Export Sector Proves To Be Resilient & Competitive Despite Global Uncertainty, Recording...

CBI Books Son Of Industrialist Anil Ambani, & Reliance Home Finance In A Case Of Union Bank Of India...

CBI Books Son Of Industrialist Anil Ambani, & Reliance Home Finance In A Case Of Union Bank Of India...