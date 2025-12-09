 Sensex Crashes 1,300 Points In Just 2 Days, Why The Indian Stock Market Is Tumbling - Key Reasons Explained Inside
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessSensex Crashes 1,300 Points In Just 2 Days, Why The Indian Stock Market Is Tumbling - Key Reasons Explained Inside

Sensex Crashes 1,300 Points In Just 2 Days, Why The Indian Stock Market Is Tumbling - Key Reasons Explained Inside

Indian markets fell sharply for the second day as Sensex dropped over 700 points and Nifty slipped below 25,750. Concerns over the India-US trade deal, possible US tariffs on Indian rice, profit booking, global caution ahead of the US Fed decision, and broad sector-wide selling pushed markets lower.

Manoj YadavUpdated: Tuesday, December 09, 2025, 10:38 AM IST
article-image
Indian Market Falls for Second Day. |

Mumbai: The Indian stock market continued to drop for the second straight session on Tuesday, December 9. The Sensex fell more than 700 points during the day to touch 84,382.96, while the Nifty 50 slid 1 percent to 25,729.35.

Mid-cap and small-cap stocks were hit even harder, both falling around 1.5 percent.

In two sessions, the Sensex has lost over 1,300 points (1.5 percent), and the Nifty 50 is down nearly 2 percent.

Read Also
Sensex, Nifty Nosedive, Investor Sentiment Drags With Trump's Possible Tariff Imposition On Indian...
article-image

Uncertainty Over the India-US Trade Deal

FPJ Shorts
Delhi-Mumbai Expressway Nears Completion, New 15 km Missing Link To Cut Morbe-JNPA Travel Time To 25 Minutes
Delhi-Mumbai Expressway Nears Completion, New 15 km Missing Link To Cut Morbe-JNPA Travel Time To 25 Minutes
CSIR UGC NET 2025 Exam City Slip Released At csirnet.nta.nic.in; Exam On Dec 18
CSIR UGC NET 2025 Exam City Slip Released At csirnet.nta.nic.in; Exam On Dec 18
SWAYAM January Semester Admit Card 2026 Issued; Here's How To Download
SWAYAM January Semester Admit Card 2026 Issued; Here's How To Download
NEET PG Counselling 2025: Round 2 Registration Window Closes Today At mcc.nic.in; Check Details Here
NEET PG Counselling 2025: Round 2 Registration Window Closes Today At mcc.nic.in; Check Details Here

Talks between India and the US are still ongoing, but no final agreement has been reached. US trade negotiators are visiting India this week, but many fear the deal may not be completed this month because of the holiday season.

Concerns About Possible US Tariffs

A report created tension in the market saying that US President Donald Trump may impose new tariffs on Indian rice. This raised doubts about the progress of the India-US trade deal and added pressure on market sentiment.

Read Also
Market Outlook: Technical Call Of The Day & Top 5 Stocks In Focus For December 9, 2025
article-image

Profit Booking Returns

On Tuesday, the markets opened weak and stayed under pressure the whole day. After Monday’s biggest fall in more than two months, investors again started booking profits, adding to the decline.

Caution Ahead of US Federal Reserve Rate Decision

Investors are staying careful before the important US Federal Reserve interest rate decision coming on Wednesday. Any signal of higher rates usually makes global markets nervous.

Read Also
Ola Electric Stock Tanks 80 Per Cent From Peak, Market Cap Falls Below ₹15,000 Crore
article-image

Sell-Off in Major Stocks and Sectors

Big companies like Asian Paints, Tech Mahindra, Reliance Industries, TCS, Tata Steel, Ultratech Cement, M&M, HCL Tech, BEL and others fell up to 3.6 percent. Only HUL and Bharti Airtel stayed in the green.

Broader markets remained weak too-Nifty Midcap fell 1.02 percent, and Smallcap dropped 1.04 percent. Sector-wise, Auto, IT and Metal were the worst performers, falling over 1 percent. Financial services, Realty, Private Banks, PSU Banks and FMCG also declined.

Disclaimer: This article is for general information only and should not be taken as financial advice. Market conditions change quickly; please consult a certified financial advisor before making investment decisions.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

India’s Mutual Fund Penetration To Double, Marking One Of The Biggest Shifts In The Country’s...

India’s Mutual Fund Penetration To Double, Marking One Of The Biggest Shifts In The Country’s...

Gold Prices Steady As Investors Tread With Caution Ahead Of The Roaring US Federal Reserve’s...

Gold Prices Steady As Investors Tread With Caution Ahead Of The Roaring US Federal Reserve’s...

Central Transmission Utility Of India Revokes Connectivity Of 24 Entities, Having 6,343 MW Renewable...

Central Transmission Utility Of India Revokes Connectivity Of 24 Entities, Having 6,343 MW Renewable...

Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal & EU Trade Commissioner, Maros Sefcovic, Hold Discussions On The...

Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal & EU Trade Commissioner, Maros Sefcovic, Hold Discussions On The...

Home & Furnishings Company Wakefit Innovations' Initial Share Sale Receives 15% Subscription On The...

Home & Furnishings Company Wakefit Innovations' Initial Share Sale Receives 15% Subscription On The...