Market Outlook: Technical Call Of The Day & Top 5 Stocks In Focus For December 9, 2025

The Nifty 50 erased the gains of the past two sessions and fell nearly 1 percent on December 8, closing below the key 26,000 mark. If it stays under this level—which aligns with the 20-day DMA and the Bollinger midline—the index could fall to 25,892 (Monday’s low) and then 25,840 (November 26 low). A firm breakdown may strengthen the bears, while 26,100–26,200 remains the main resistance zone.

Nifty opened weak and stayed under pressure through the session, hitting 25,892 before ending at 25,961, down 226 points (0.86 percent), with higher-than-average volumes. It formed a long bearish candle with a small lower shadow, showing weakness despite some buying at lower levels.

Momentum indicators also flashed caution. RSI slipped to 51.16, and the MACD stayed below the signal line with a negative histogram. The Stochastic RSI, however, held a bullish crossover in lower zones. The index closed below the short-term 10- and 20-day EMAs and slipped under the Bollinger midline. It also ended below the 21 EMA for the first time in several days, suggesting a weakening trend. RSI again turned bearish, Nifty logged its lowest close in nine days, and India VIX rose—indicating overall negative sentiment. The index may slide towards 25,730, with resistance now at 26,000–26,100.

Weekly options data showed 25,800 as immediate support and 26,000–26,100 as resistance. Maximum Call OI was at 26,200, followed by 26,100 and 26,000, with heavy Call writing at these strikes. On the Put side, the 25,900 strike held the highest OI, followed by 25,800 and 25,500, with notable Put writing at 25,900, 25,750, and 25,700.

Bank Nifty mirrored the benchmark’s tone, falling 539 points (0.9 percent) to 59,239 and forming a bearish candle with a small lower shadow. However, it managed to hold the 20 DEMA and Bollinger midline, which is a positive sign.Indicators signaled mild weakness, with RSI at 56.95 and the Stochastic RSI staying below the reference line. MACD remained in a bearish crossover. The 59,000–58,900 zone, matching the previous swing low, is key support; a break below 58,900 may drag the index towards 58,700 and then 58,500. Resistance lies at 59,400–59,500.

India VIX jumped 7.85 percent to 11.13 after two weeks of decline, hinting at rising caution, though levels below 12 still keep bulls relatively safe. All sectoral indices ended lower, with realty down nearly 3.5%, and media, PSU banks, and telecom losing over 2.5% each.

SBCL - TECHNICAL CALL OF THE DAY

The technical setup for Shivalik Bimetal looks good. The stock has been consolidating and trading sideways since November and despite steep volatility in the market Shivalik Bimetal was down marginally indicating strength in the price. Interestingly today there is 83% delivery marked with good volumes of around 2 lakh shares with RSI around over sold position further reinforcing our bullish momentum.

BUY SBCL CMP 435.00 SL 425.00 TGT 450.45

Top 5 stocks to watch out for 9th Dec 2025

Indigo:

After the recent disruptions, IndiGo has recorded considerable and consistent improvement across the network. The company in a press release said that they are all set to operate over 1800 flights, connecting all stations that they operate to. Indigo has optimized its operations and managed to reduce the number of cancellations which are being notified to customers in advance, and the on-time performance (OTP) has also improved to 91% across the network.

IndiGo has accelerated recovery efforts, issuing Rs 827 crore in refunds, arranging thousands of hotel rooms and cabs, and delivering over 4,500 bags with the rest due in 36 hours. The airline is currently assisting more than 2 lakh customers daily across all channels.

Nuvama Wealth:

The company has announced that its shares will be split from 1 share of Rs 10 each into 5 shares of Rs 2 each. This follows the approval given by shareholders on 7th December 2025. The record date to determine which shareholders are eligible for this stock split is Friday, 26th December 2025.

IndusInd Bank:

The company has informed exchanges that Mr. Ganesh Sankaran has joined the Bank w.e.f. from 8th December as Head – Wholesale Banking Group and part of Senior Management Personnel of the Bank. Mr. Ganesh Sankaran is a seasoned banking leader with over three decades of experience across Wholesale, Retail Credit and SME.

He has held senior leadership positions at leading private sector Banks, playing a pivotal role in building businesses, driving large-scale business transformations, and delivering consistent performance. His career reflects depth in relationship management, credit and risk, product expertise, and board-level exposure. Prior to joining IndusInd Bank, his major banking career spans across Axis Bank, Federal Bank and HDFC Bank.

Welspun Corp:

Company’s associate unit East Pipes Integrated Company for Industry (EPIC), a listed entity in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA), has announced to the Saudi Stock Exchange, a contract sign off with Saudi Water Authority for manufacturing and supply of steel pipes for total value exceeding 485 million SAR (Approx Rs 1,165 crore) including value added tax. The duration of the contract is six months and the financial impact of the contract will be reflected in Q4FY26 and Q1FY27.

Siemens:

Siemens Ltd has approved the slump sale of its low voltage motors and geared motors business to Innomotics India for Rs 2,200 crore on a cash-free, debt-free basis. The business includes multiple motor ranges and related services. It contributed about 4.5% to Siemens’ FY24 revenue. For FY24, Siemens reported Rs 20,496.6 crore in revenue and a net worth of Rs 15,210 crore.

