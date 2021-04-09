Sensex sheds 155 points, Nifty 50 slips below 14,850 level tracking negative cues from global markets

On the other hand, Sun Pharma, HUL, Tech Mahindra and Dr Reddy's were among the gainers.

"Domestic equities traded range-bound with continued selling pressure from financials. Further, weak cues from Asian markets and concerns of sharp rise in COVID-19 cases across the country weighed on sentiments," said Binod Modi, Head Strategy at Reliance Securities.

While financials remained a drag, pharma stocks witnessed strong buying due to expectations of improvement in sales volume in the backdrop of spike in new coronavirus cases, he said, adding IT stocks remained in focus ahead of results next week.