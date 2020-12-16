Sensex scales new high, up 403 points; Nifty closes at 13,683

Amid broad-based buying, the domestic equity market witnessed yet another strong session on Wednesday

Sensex surges 403.29 points to close at record 46,666.46, whereas Nifty jumps 114.85 points to 13,682.70.

Both the benchmark indices, S&P BSE Sensex and NSE's Nifty, ended at record closing highs. The 30-share index during the day, hit a lifetime high of 46,704.97 levels.

HDFC, HDFC Bank, TCS, Infosys, and Bharti Airtel were the top contributors to the Sensex's gain today.

On the NSE, the broader Nifty50 index closed the day at a record level of 13,682.70, up 115 points, or 0.85 per cent. In the intra-day trade, the index scaled an all-time peak of 13,692.35.

Strong buying support combined with influx of fresh foreign funds lifted the key Indian equity indices to reach record intra-day highs on Wednesday.

Accordingly, the NSE Nifty50 opened with a "gap up" and reached all time high at 13666.45, following the strong market sentiments globally.

In terms of sectors, Realty, Metal and Auto indices were major gainers.

"At current juncture, support for Nifty is inching higher to 13450 - 13500 zone; while resistance can be seen around 13750 zone," said Jay Purohit, Technical & Derivatives Analyst, MOFSL.

According to Gaurav Garg, Head of Research, CapitalVia Gloabl Research: "Nifty till now traded in a consolidated manner and a movement can be expected in the second half following the European markets."

All Sectoral Indices were trading in Green. M&M, Tata Motors, Divislab, ONGC, Nestle India were the top contributors and TechM, Eicher Motor, Gail, HCL Tech, Ultratech Cement were the top losers on Nifty.

(with inputs from IANS)