 Sensex Rallies 320 Points, Nifty Breaks 25,400 Barrier, Will Pharma Lead The Next Surge?
For the third straight session, Indian stock markets closed in green. Sensex surged 320 points, Nifty crossed 25,400. Pharma sector outperformed; mid and small caps showed mixed trends amid broad investor optimism.

Thursday, September 18, 2025
Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty surged on Friday in line with a global market rally amid rising hopes that the US Federal Reserve will cut interest rates next week. | File Pic

Mumbai: On Thursday, the Indian stock market ended higher for the third consecutive day. Both benchmark indices — Sensex and Nifty — closed in positive territory, reflecting growing investor confidence. Sensex rose by about 320 points, while Nifty 50 advanced by approximately 93 points. By end of trading, Sensex closed near 83,013 and Nifty 50 above 25,400 levels.

Mixed Performance in Mid and Small Caps

While the big indices saw gains, mid‑cap and small‑cap segments had a mixed session. BSE mid‑caps showed a modest uptick, whereas small caps more or less remained flat. Investors appeared cautious in these segments, even as the broader market mood improved, with gains concentrated in larger, more stable companies.

Pharma stocks led the charge, contributing significantly to market strength. Among top gainers in the Nifty 50 were companies like Eternal, HDFC Life, Sun Pharma, Infosys, and Cipla. These helped push the indices higher. On the flip side, losers included Coal India, Tata Motors, Bajaj Finance, Trent, and Ultratech Cement, which weighed on market breadth.

What This Means for the Market?

The strong performance in pharma suggests investors are favoring defensive or health‑oriented sectors in current conditions. With Nifty crossing 25,400, there is a sense of optimism that the market could head higher, provided economic cues and corporate earnings remain supportive. However, the mixed signals from smaller stocks indicate that risk perception is still alive among certain investor groups.

