Sensex plummets nearly 1,700 points on across the board selling as global meltdown weighs

The stock markets saw a sharp correction this week amid renewed concerns pertaining to COVID. BSE Sensex and Nifty declined close to 4 percent this week and are down by 8 percent from their highs. Correction in the market was broad-based with BSE Midcap and BSE Smallcap index also witnessing a decline.

At close, the Sensex was down 1,687.94 points or 2.87 percent at 57,107.15. The Nifty was down 509.80 points or 2.91 percent at 17,026.50. About 964 shares have advanced, 2163 shares declined, and 80 shares are unchanged.

The major losers on the Nifty were JSW Steel, Hindalco Industries, Tata Motors, IndusInd Bank and Adani Ports. Cipla, Dr Reddy's Labs, Divis Labs, Nestle and TCS were among the gainers.

Gaurav Udani, CEO & Founder, ThincRedBlu Securities said, "Nifty made a strong bearish bay today. It closed at 17,010 down by 565 points. On Monday we may see a further continuation to this down trend. The next support range for Nifty is between 16,700-16,800 for where we can see a bounce back to 17,200. Traders are suggested to exit long positions on every pull back and not to initiate any new long positions till we see a bullish confirmation on Nifty."

Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research (Retail), Kotak Securities Lt, said, "Amongst sectors, the BSE Auto index was a major underperformer having declined more than 7 percent this week. BSE Realty, BSE Bankex, and BSE Capital goods index were other underperformers, declining in excess of 4 percent during the week. Despite weakness in the equity markets, the BSE Pharma index saw positive returns. The new variant of covid is presenting challenges in the form of lockdowns and travel bans. Apart from covid related concerns, inflation remains a worry for countries across the globe. FII’s have been net sellers this week. Equity markets in the near term will closely follow the impact of new covid variant, inflation data, and Central Bank policies."

Published on: Friday, November 26, 2021, 03:55 PM IST