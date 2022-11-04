Sensex opens 200 pts higher as metal shine, Rupee jumps to 82.60 against dollar | Representative Image

In this week's last trading session Sensex rises 200 points and Nifty50 crosses 18,100 on Reliance, HDFC twins and Adani Enterprises boost. The jump was led by financial, oil and gas, auto and metal shares.

Indian rupee opens 28 paise higher at 82.60, it closed in the last session at 82.88 against the greenback.

In the previous session, BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 ended lower for the second straight day. BSE Sensex closed the day at 60,836.41 down by 69.68 points and Nifty 50 managed to close above 18000.

Global cues were weak as US stocks dropped for the fourth consecutive session and the markets in Asia opened lower today. South Korea's Kospi declined while Japan's Nikkei 225's fell by 2 per cent. Meanwhile, Hong Kong-based Seng were trading with a positive bias.

Expect stock fluctuations in stocks like Britania Industries, Cipla, Titan, GAIL, Escorts, TVS Motor, Indigo and Marico that will be announcing their September quarter results.

The Initial Public Offering (IPO) of Fusion Micro Finance that will conclude today has received a muted response from investors. On the second day of bidding the offer has garnered bids for 61.46 lakh shares against IPO size of 2.13 crore shares. Meanwhile Global Health IPO and Bikaji Foods International IPO will be into their second day of subscription.