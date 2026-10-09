Sensex Opens 183 Points Higher, Nifty IT Surges Over 3% Despite FII Selling

Sensex |

Mumbai: Indian equity markets opened higher as buying in information technology shares lifted benchmarks following a US government announcement concerning the Permanent Labor Certification Program, or PERM.

The Sensex opened at 71,776.67, gaining 183.43 points or 0.26%. The Nifty started at 22,314.95, up 83.15 points or 0.37%, offering relief after the previous session’s sharp decline.

Nifty IT Leads Sectoral Recovery

Nifty IT climbed more than 3% to 28,604.75 in morning trading. Nifty MidSmall IT & Telecom gained over 2% to 9,825.85, reflecting buying across technology counters.

FMCG, media, healthcare, realty and private banking indices also advanced up to 1% in early deals.

However, analysts cautioned that the market remained vulnerable. Elevated crude oil prices, high US Treasury yields and sustained foreign selling continued to favour selling into market rebounds.

They said foreign investors could remain sellers despite attractive large-cap valuations. Some experts viewed the correction as an opportunity for patient investors to consider high-quality companies over the longer term.

Foreign Outflows Remain a Headwind

Foreign institutional investors sold equities worth Rs 12,943 crore on Thursday. Domestic institutional investors provided support through net purchases of Rs 10,703 crore.

Foreign investors have offloaded shares worth Rs 36,210 crore through exchanges in October so far, highlighting the scale of pressure on domestic markets.

Global signals remained mixed. Weakness in US technology stocks and expensive crude amid Middle East tensions weighed on sentiment, while some easing in American bond yields offered limited relief.

Nifty Technical Levels to Watch

Analysts identified 22,290–22,350 as a hurdle. A sustained move above this band could open the way towards 22,440–22,600.

They placed the day’s downside marker near 22,140, with 22,050 another level in focus. Trading near the lower Bollinger band raised expectations of a short-term bounce.

One bearish technical assessment also flagged 19,000 and 16,700 as distant downside scenarios, underscoring the caution surrounding the market’s broader outlook despite the firmer opening.