Domestic Investors Buy Shares Worth Rs 33,460 Crore This Week, FIIs Sell Rs 34,970 Crore As Markets Slide

Domestic Investors Buy Shares Worth Rs 33,460 Crore This Week |

Mumbai: Domestic institutional investors bought Indian shares worth Rs 33,460 crore during the past week, cushioning some of the pressure from heavy foreign selling, according to provisional exchange data.

Foreign institutional investors sold equities worth Rs 34,970 crore over the same period. Despite domestic support, stock markets ended the week lower as global concerns kept investors cautious.

Domestic Buying Counters FII Outflows

The September figures showed a similar gap between foreign and domestic investor activity. FIIs withdrew Rs 44,010 crore, while DIIs invested Rs 76,030 crore during the month.

Foreign investors remained net sellers for the fifteenth consecutive month, highlighting the persistent pressure on Indian equities.

Strong domestic purchases helped absorb much of the weekly selling, although benchmark indices continued to lose ground.

Nifty Falls For Eight Straight Weeks

The Nifty declined in all four trading sessions during the week and closed Thursday at 22,422, recording a weekly fall of 3.1 per cent.

Its losing streak stretched to eight consecutive weeks, reflecting continued caution among market participants.

Bank Nifty dropped 2 per cent during the week. Broader markets also weakened, with Nifty Midcap and Nifty Smallcap indices falling 3.6 per cent and 3.4 per cent, respectively.

Crude Oil And Bond Yields Weigh

Pabitro Mukherjee, deputy vice-president for research at Bajaj Broking, attributed the selling pressure to elevated US bond yields, firm Brent crude prices and continued foreign fund withdrawals.

Uncertainty surrounding a possible peace agreement involving Iran and rupee depreciation also hurt sentiment, he said.

Higher oil prices raised inflation concerns, while rising global bond yields reduced investors’ willingness to take risks.

RBI Policy And Earnings In Focus

Investors will now watch the RBI Monetary Policy Committee meeting scheduled for October 5–7.

The GST Council meeting and the release of minutes from the US Federal Reserve’s September meeting are scheduled for October 7.

The second-quarter FY27 earnings season begins on October 8, bringing corporate performance into focus for market participants.