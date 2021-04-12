Sensex nosedives 1,708 points amid massive selloff, Nifty 50 plunges below 14,350

Equity benchmark Sensex plummeted 1,708 points on Monday following an across-the-board selloff as spiking COVID-19 cases in the country spooked investors.

The 30-share BSE index sank 1,707.94 points or 3.44 per cent to end at 47,883.38.

Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty plunged 524.05 points or 3.53 per cent to finish at 14,310.80.

IndusInd Bank was the top loser in the Sensex pack, tanking over 8 per cent, followed by Bajaj Finance, SBI, ONGC, Titan, M&M, Bajaj Finserv, ICICI Bank and Axis Bank. Dr Reddy's was the sole gainer, climbing over 4 per cent.