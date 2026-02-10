 Sensex, Nifty Extend Rally For 3rd Day, Will Trade Deal Optimism & Global Cues Push Markets To New Highs? Details Inside
Sensex, Nifty Extend Rally For 3rd Day, Will Trade Deal Optimism & Global Cues Push Markets To New Highs? Details Inside

Sensex and Nifty rose for the third straight session supported by global market strength, FII buying and India-US trade deal optimism. Experts say future market direction will depend on corporate earnings and policy measures. Profit booking was also seen in some sectors despite overall positive sentiment across global and domestic markets.

Manoj YadavUpdated: Tuesday, February 10, 2026, 04:29 PM IST
Markets rise for third straight session.

Mumbai: Indian stock markets continued their upward trend on Tuesday. The Sensex and Nifty both closed higher for the third day in a row. Positive global signals and optimism around the India-US trade agreement supported market sentiment.

The BSE Sensex rose 208 points, or 0.25 percent, to close at 84,273. During the day, it touched an intraday high of 84,482.

The NSE Nifty gained nearly 68 points, or 0.26 percent, to close at 25,935. It touched an intraday high of 25,989 during trading hours.

Which stocks gained and which fell?

Many large companies supported the rally. Major gainers included Tata Steel, Mahindra & Mahindra, PowerGrid, Tech Mahindra, Larsen & Toubro, TCS, Maruti Suzuki, Axis Bank, Titan and Hindustan Unilever.

However, some stocks saw profit booking. HCL Tech, Bajaj Finance, Bharti Airtel, Asian Paints, HDFC Bank, UltraTech Cement, Adani Ports and ITC ended lower.

Market Holds Early Gains, Sensex Jumps 485 Points To 84,066 As Nifty Reclaims 25,800 On Broad Buying
Why markets are rising?

Trade deal optimism: Investors are positive about the India-US trade agreement, which is expected to support exports and economic growth.

Foreign investor buying: Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) bought shares worth about ₹2,254 crore recently, supporting market momentum.

Global market support: Asian markets like Japan, Hong Kong, South Korea and China closed higher. European markets were also trading in positive territory.

Other global and domestic factors: The rupee strengthening against the US dollar is helping investor confidence. Meanwhile, crude oil prices remained stable, which is positive for India’s import bill.

Edelweiss Net Profit Jumps 74% YoY To ₹270 Crore In Q3 FY26, Aided By Strong Operating Momentum
Experts say tariff-related worries have reduced recently. However, market direction will now depend on corporate earnings and economic policy measures.

What investors are watching next?

Investors are closely watching Q3 corporate earnings and government policy support measures. Market experts believe earnings recovery will be important for sustaining the rally.

