Sensex & Nifty Continue On Red Path As Markets Slow Down Further As Tensions In West Asia Rise

After yet another tumultuous day that saw weeks of gains being washed away, the Indian markets opened flat on Friday, with Sensex at 82,288.84, down by 208.26 points or 0.25 per cent, and Nifty at 25,176.60, also down by 73.50 points or 0.29 per cent.

Nifty Bank in the morning session was trading low at 51,706.95, also up by 138.25 points or 0.27 per cent

From the Sensex pack, IndusInd Bank, ITC and HCL Tech were among the major gainers in the morning session, whereas Bajaj Finserv, Reliance and Asian Paints were among the laggards.

From the Nifty tranche, ONGC, TCS and Tech Mahindra were among the gainers, while BPCL, Trent and Bajaj Finance were among the losers.

The Indian rupee opened at 83.96 against the dollar.

On Friday morning, in parts of Mumbai, a litre of petrol was worth Rs 103.44.

Markets on Thursday

The stock markets ended the previous day of trade with colossal damages. Both the BSE Sensex and the NSE Nifty drowned in deep red.

The 30-share BSE Sensex closed the day at 82,497.10, a mammoth 2.10 per cent or 1,769.19 points lower. Similarly, the NSE Nifty ended in red, declining by 546.80 points or 2.12 per cent, closing at 25,250.10.

Gainers and Losers

On Monday, Amongst the handful of gainers, JSW Steel, Tata Steel and ONGC closed the day in green.

On a day that saw a major shake-u, shedding many gains, the likes of Tata Motors, L&T and Axis Bank all made losses in excess of over 4 per cent.

Energy and International Markets

Amid the ever-escalating nature of the confrontation in the Middle East oil prices have gained a new momentum to scale old heights. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude (WTI) increased to USD 73.69 a barrel at 07:07 IST. Brent crude prices also increased significantly to USD 77.54 a barrel at 07:07 IST.

The S&P 500 closed at 5,699.94, losing 0.17 per cent or 9.60 points. The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended at 42,011.59 with a loss of 0.44 per cent or 184.93 points. |

On Thursday, both S&P 500 and Nasdaq saw a collective drop in their numbers, meanwhile, Dow Jones Industrial Average also saw a drop its value, with marginal decline.

The S&P 500 closed at 5,699.94, losing 0.17 per cent or 9.60 points. The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended at 42,011.59 with a loss of 0.44 per cent or 184.93 points.

Additionally, the Nasdaq Composite saw a marginal dip of 0.037 per cent or 6.65 points to reach 17,918.48.

The Asian indices started the day on a cautionary note. Japan's Nikkei 225 index gained a minor 0.078 per cent to reach 38,431.90, in the opening hours of the day's trade. The TOPIX gained 0.34 per cent to rise to 2,692.79.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index surged by 1.48 per cent to jump to 22,440.13 points. South Korea’s KOSPI got off to a decent start after a long gap, as it observed an increase of 0.62 per cent to reach 2,577.50.