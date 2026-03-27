Sensex Falls 1,300 Points, ₹8 Lakh Crore Wiped Out As Nifty Drops 400 Points Amid Global Worries

Sharp Fall in Indian Markets. | Representational Image

Mumbai: The Indian stock market saw a strong fall on Friday, March 27. Both Sensex and Nifty 50 dropped more than 1 percent during intraday trade.

Sensex fell nearly 1,300 points, or 1.7 percent, to 73,988. Nifty 50 also declined about 400 points, or 1.6 percent, to 22,927. Mid-cap and small-cap stocks also faced heavy selling, falling up to 2 percent.

Investors Lose Rs 8 Lakh Crore

The fall in stock prices led to a huge loss for investors. The total market value of BSE-listed companies dropped from Rs 431 lakh crore to Rs 423 lakh crore.

This means investors lost nearly Rs 8 lakh crore in just one trading session.

Weak Global Markets Impact Sentiment

One of the biggest reasons behind the fall is weak global markets. Asian markets like Japan’s Nikkei and South Korea’s Kospi dropped up to 2 percent.

This came after US markets like the S&P 500 and Nasdaq also declined, mainly due to ongoing concerns about the West Asia conflict.

War Uncertainty Keeps Investors Nervous

Mixed news about the West Asia war is adding to market fear. While the US has delayed possible attacks on Iran, reports suggest Israel may continue military action.

Experts say that if the war continues for a long time, it could hurt India’s economy and markets.

Rupee Weakness Adds Pressure

The Indian rupee has weakened further, falling to 94.70 against the US dollar. This is close to its record low.

A weak rupee often leads to foreign investors pulling money out of Indian markets, which increases selling pressure.

High Oil Prices Raise Concerns

Crude oil prices remain high, with Brent crude around $108 per barrel. Rising oil prices increase costs for businesses and can push inflation higher.

This may delay economic recovery and reduce company earnings growth in the future.

Foreign Investors Pulling Out Money

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) have been selling heavily. They have withdrawn over Rs 1.23 lakh crore from Indian markets in March so far.

This large outflow has added to the market decline and weakened overall sentiment.

Overall, the market is under pressure due to global uncertainty, high oil prices, weak currency, and foreign selling.

Until these issues improve, volatility in the stock market is likely to continue.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not investment advice. Market conditions can change rapidly. Readers should consult certified financial advisors before making any investment or trading decisions.