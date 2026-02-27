 Sensex Tumbles 600 Points, ₹3 Lakh Crore Wiped Out - 5 Reasons Behind Today’s Stock Market Fall
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessSensex Tumbles 600 Points, ₹3 Lakh Crore Wiped Out - 5 Reasons Behind Today’s Stock Market Fall

Sensex Tumbles 600 Points, ₹3 Lakh Crore Wiped Out - 5 Reasons Behind Today’s Stock Market Fall

Indian markets fell sharply as global tensions, rising crude prices and mixed foreign investor flows hurt sentiment. Profit booking in key sectors and caution ahead of Q3 GDP data added pressure. Sensex dropped 600 points, wiping out Rs 3 lakh crore in investor wealth.

Manoj YadavUpdated: Friday, February 27, 2026, 12:44 PM IST
article-image
Indian markets fell sharply as global tensions, rising crude prices and mixed foreign investor flows hurt sentiment. |

Mumbai: The Indian stock market saw heavy selling on Friday morning. The Sensex fell over 600 points, or 0.80 percent, touching an intraday low of 81,620. The Nifty 50 dropped more than 200 points, or 0.90 percent, to 25,272. Mid and small-cap stocks also declined by up to 1 percent.

Due to the fall, investors lost over Rs 3 lakh crore in wealth. The total market value of BSE-listed companies slipped to below Rs 465 lakh crore from Rs 468.5 lakh crore in the previous session.

Here are five simple reasons behind the fall:

Geopolitical tensions

FPJ Shorts
Centre Rolls Out Digital Rupee Pilot System in PDS as Part of Further Digitalisation of Food Grain Distribution
Centre Rolls Out Digital Rupee Pilot System in PDS as Part of Further Digitalisation of Food Grain Distribution
Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde Clarifies About ‘₹1 Crore Rolex’, Says Viral Claim Is False
Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde Clarifies About ‘₹1 Crore Rolex’, Says Viral Claim Is False
Nysa Devgan Turns Modern Poo! Kajol's Daughter Recreates Kareena Kapoor's 2001 Bole Chudiyan Look In Manish Malhotra Lehenga
Nysa Devgan Turns Modern Poo! Kajol's Daughter Recreates Kareena Kapoor's 2001 Bole Chudiyan Look In Manish Malhotra Lehenga
J&K, Himachal & Uttarakhand Apple Growers To Protest In Delhi Against US Duty-Free Apple Imports
J&K, Himachal & Uttarakhand Apple Growers To Protest In Delhi Against US Duty-Free Apple Imports

Uncertainty around global politics is hurting market sentiment. US-Iran talks ended without a clear deal. US leaders have warned that Iran remains a serious threat. This has increased worries about possible tensions in the Middle East, making investors cautious.

Read Also
Sensex Falls 346 Points, Nifty 113 In Early Trade Amid Broad Selling, IT Stocks Buck Trend
article-image

Crude oil above USD 71

Brent crude oil is trading above USD 71 per barrel. If tensions rise in the Middle East, oil supply could be disrupted, pushing prices higher.

Higher oil prices are negative for India because the country imports most of its crude. Expensive oil can weaken the rupee, increase inflation, and impact government finances.

Foreign investors’ mixed trend

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) have started buying Indian shares in February after months of selling. However, they are still booking profits. On February 26 alone, FIIs sold shares worth Rs 3,466 crore. So far this month, they have bought Rs 896 crore worth of stocks.

High valuations and a weak rupee near the 91 mark are making foreign investors cautious.

Read Also
Markets End Mixed; Nifty At 25,496, Sensex At 82,248 As Healthcare & PSU Banks Lead Gains
article-image

Profit booking in key sectors

Banking, auto, metal and FMCG stocks saw strong profit booking after recent gains. Experts say the market has been moving in a narrow range for three months. It is currently a stock-picker’s market, meaning only select stocks are performing well.

Q3 GDP data awaited

Investors are also waiting for the December quarter GDP data. SBI expects growth of around 8 percent, while economists estimate about 7.4 percent. Though growth is likely strong, weaker nominal GDP numbers are worrying investors.

Disclaimer: This report is based on market data and expert views. The Free Press Journal does not provide investment advice. Investors should consult certified financial advisors before making any investment decisions.

Follow us on