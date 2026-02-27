Stock Market Crash Erases ₹4.98 Lakh Crore Wealth, Sensex Tanks 961 Points To 81,287 Amid Global Tensions & FII Outflows

Indian stock markets fell sharply, wiping out Rs 4.98 lakh crore in investor wealth. | Representational Image

New Delhi: Investors lost nearly Rs 4.98 lakh crore in a single day as Indian stock markets witnessed heavy selling on Friday. The 30-share BSE Sensex fell 961.42 points, or 1.17 percent, to close at 81,287.19. During the day, it had slipped over 1,089 points.

The total market value of BSE-listed companies dropped by Rs 4,98,603 crore, taking overall market capitalisation down to Rs 4,63,50,671 crore (around USD 5.10 trillion).

Why Did Markets Fall?

Experts said weak global signals and rising geopolitical tensions made investors nervous. Concerns increased after there was no progress in US–Iran nuclear talks, raising fears of fresh tensions in the Middle East.

Vinod Nair of Geojit Investments said global risks and uncertainty around artificial intelligence trends are pushing investors towards safer assets. With the earnings season almost over, global factors are now driving the market mood.

Ajit Mishra of Religare Broking said inconsistent foreign investor flows, weak global markets and geopolitical worries led to the sharp correction.

Which Stocks Declined?

Major Sensex losers included Sun Pharma, Bharti Airtel, Mahindra & Mahindra, Bajaj Finserv, InterGlobe Aviation and Maruti.

On the positive side, HCL Tech, Trent, Infosys, Eternal and NTPC managed to close higher.

Sector Performance

Most sector indices ended in the red. Realty fell the most, down 2.25 percent. Telecom dropped 1.83 percent, auto fell 1.81 percent, metal declined 1.57 percent, commodities slipped 1.56 percent, FMCG dropped 1.52 percent, and financial services fell 1.50 percent.

IT and BSE Focused IT were the only sectors that showed gains.

Broader Market Weak

The broader market also remained under pressure. The BSE smallcap index fell 0.84 percent while the midcap index declined 0.71 percent.

Out of total traded stocks, 2,528 declined, 1,660 advanced and 181 remained unchanged - clearly showing selling pressure across the market.