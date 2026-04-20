Sensex Ends At 78,520 After Volatile Trade, Nifty Slips To 24,364 Amid Broad-Based Selling

Indian markets ended slightly lower after a volatile session. |

Mumbai: The Indian stock market saw a highly volatile session on the first day of the trading week. The day began on a stable note, with benchmark indices showing mild gains in early trade. However, selling pressure at higher levels dragged the market lower towards the end of the session.

The BSE Sensex closed at 78,520.30, while the Nifty 50 settled at 24,364.85. Both indices ended slightly in the red, reflecting cautious investor sentiment and profit booking after recent gains.

Market Breadth Remains Weak

Market breadth remained negative throughout the session, indicating broader weakness beyond frontline stocks. Midcap and smallcap shares faced selling pressure, dragging key indices in these segments lower.

The decline in Nifty Midcap and Nifty Smallcap indices shows that investors booked profits not just in large-cap stocks but also in smaller companies. This suggests a cautious approach among traders amid uncertain market direction.

Sectoral Performance Mixed

Sector-wise movement was mixed during the day. Some pockets of the market showed strength, helping limit the downside.

Energy, PSU and auto stocks witnessed buying interest. Indices such as Nifty Energy, Nifty PSE, and Nifty Auto ended in positive territory. Selective buying in these sectors provided partial support to the broader market.

Pressure In IT, Realty And Metals

On the other hand, several key sectors remained under pressure. Capital goods, IT, and realty stocks saw notable weakness during the session.

The Nifty IT and Nifty Realty indices ended lower, reflecting selling interest in these segments. Additionally, metal and FMCG stocks also closed in the red, adding to overall market weakness.

Investor Sentiment Cautious

The overall market mood remained cautious as investors chose to book profits at higher levels. The lack of strong buying momentum and weak participation across segments indicate that traders are adopting a wait-and-watch approach.

Unless fresh triggers emerge, markets may continue to remain range-bound with intermittent volatility in the near term.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice. Investors are advised to consult certified financial advisors before making any investment decisions in the stock market.