Sensex drops 37 points; Nifty 50 by 14 points - How world markets performed today

Equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty ended with marginal losses on Wednesday, weighed down by Kotak Bank, Reliance Industries and HDFC Bank, despite largely positive cues from global peers.

After touching a low of 38,125.81 during the day, the BSE Sensex pared most losses to end 37.38 points or 0.10 per cent lower at 38,369.63.

On similar lines, the NSE Nifty slipped 14.10 points or 0.12 per cent to close at 11,308.40.

Kotak Bank was the top loser in the Sensex pack, dropping over 2 per cent, followed by Sun Pharma, Bajaj Finserv, L&T, Bajaj Finance, HUL and Titan.

On the other hand, HCL Tech rallied over 4 per cent. SBI, Tech Mahindra, Maruti and PowerGrid were among the other gainers.

According to traders, market sentiment was weak following lacklustre macroeconomic data and concerns over rising coronavirus cases.