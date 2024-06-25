Sensex Crosses 78,000 Mark, Nifty Closes At All-Time High As Banking Shares Roar

Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

The trading week has only gotten better for the Indian indices. On Tuesday, June 25, marquee indices appear to have managed to complete the turnaround that affected the market at the beginning of the month on June 4, when the Lok Sabha results showered doom upon Dalal Street, resulting in colossal losses across the board.

All the major indices, including the BSE Sensex and the NSE Nifty, closed at life high. The Sensex crossed the 78,000 mark for the first time in its history. The Nifty also touched life-high.

The 30-share BSE Sensex closed at 78,053.52, marking a gain of 712.44 points or 0.92 per cent. Similarly, the NSE Nifty ended at 23,722.70, up by 184.85 points, or 0.79 per cent.

Read Also Adani To Invest ₹1.3 Lakh Cr In FY25 Across Portfolio Companies

Nevertheless, Nifty Bank also saw a massive jump of 916.20 points, or 1.77 per cent to settle at 52,620.15.

List of losers and gainers at BSE |

Top Gainers and Losers

Amongst the stocks listed at the Bombay Stock Exchange, the banking stocks rocked the day with Axis Bank, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank making gains worth over 2 per cent. The state-owned SBI also made gains of over 1 per cent. Power Grid, Asian Paints and Tata Steel were the unlucky losers, who declined on the day of historic gains.

Asian Markets

Meanwhile, in the rest of Asia, major indices across the board also closed in green. The day's trade ended in positive territory for Japan's marquee index, the Nikkei, as the index gained 0.95 per cent, to close at 39,173.15. In China, Hang Seng also gained 0.25 per cent to close the day's proceedings at 18,072.90.

On the mainland, things did not that positively, as the Shanghai-based SSE Composite closed 0.44 lower than the previous day, ending the day at 2,950.00. In South Korea, the KOSPI composite also gained 0.35 per cent ending the day in green with 2,774.39 points.